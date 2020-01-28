Another cloudy and cool day; warmup coming

We do begin a gradual warming trend Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer in the mid 40s. A weak front will move through Saturday night but dissipates as it moves east. There is a chance for light rain Saturday, especially late, changing to snow Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature clearing skies and warm weather with a high near 50. Monday is even warmer with rain late and a high of 56. Rain becomes more likely Tuesday with showers early, changing to a wintry mix later in the day as temperatures fall.