Clermont Co. woman accused of animal cruelty makes first court appearance

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman accused of cruelty after sheriff’s deputies found dozens of neglected animals at a home in Clermont County made her first court appearance on Wednesday.
An estimated 50 animals, including two dead dogs, were found in various locations within and outside of the home in Bethel on Jan. 4.
The attorney for Carolyn Fluhart, 68, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Jan. 15 to charges of cruelty to a companion animal.
At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, the judge asked the prosecution for clarification on the 11 charges against Fluhart because the charging documents listed only one charge and then said "times 11”.
The judge said the prosecution needs to be more specific and detailed on the charges, so Fluhart’s pre-trial hearing was rescheduled for Feb. 20.
Both Fluhart and her attorney declined to comment following Wednesday’s hearing.
Officials say they found 21 German shepherds, six horses, 20 cats, and several ferrets and guinea pigs on the property in Bethel. The animals were reportedly emaciated, some in cages and many living in their waste.
Authorities say Fluhart never explained the condition of the animals, though the Clermont County dog warden said she blamed it on her sick husband. He has not been charged.
