Clouds, clouds, and more clouds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The same weather story just a different day, as temperatures will reach the upper 30s in Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.
We do begin a gradual warming trend Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer in the mid 40s. A weak front will move through Saturday night but dissipates as it moves east. There is a chance for light rain Saturday afternoon and evening, and even a light mix Saturday night. Sunday afternoon will feature clearing skies and warm weather with a high near 50. Monday is even warmer with rain late evening and a high of 55.
Rain becomes more likely Tuesday with showers early, changing to a wintry mix later in the day as temperatures fall.
