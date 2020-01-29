Glenway Avenue reopens after crash in East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Glenway Avenue is open again after a crash and damaged utility pole blocked the main route in East Price Hill earlier Wednesday morning.
A female driver had a minor injury, Cincinnati police said.
The single-vehicle crash was reported in the 3300 block of Glenway Avenue about 5:30 a.m. police said.
A Duke Energy crew remains on scene examining the pole to see if it needs to be replaced.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.