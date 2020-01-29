Director of Hamilton Co. Job & Family Services leaving to become United Way CEO

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The United Way of Greater Cincinnati announced Wednesday that its executive board of directors has named Moira Weir as the organization’s next president and CEO.
Weir is currently the director of Hamilton County Job & Family Services.
She started at Job & Family Services 27 years ago and rose through the ranks to lead the organization for the past 12 years, according to a news release from the United Way.
“Moira Weir has been a leader in her field and implemented programs in our community to stabilize families and protect our most vulnerable citizens. She has been innovative and strategic in addressing the increased needs in our community, especially as it relates to poverty and increased numbers of children entering the system due to the epidemic of addiction. Hamilton County will miss her leadership, but we look forward to working with her in her new capacity at the United Way," Denise Driehaus, President of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, said.
Weir will begin her new position with the United Way on March. 23.
“Moira’s commitment to community, diversity and servant leadership, paired with her ability to make a measurable impact, uniquely qualify her to lead United Way as we evolve our role and enhance our impact in the community,” Barbara Turner, Vice-Chair and Chair-Elect of the United Way Board, said.
“This transition is an opportunity for me to continue my work around financial sustainability for families, but on a broader, more regional scale,” Weir said. “I look forward to leading an organization with more than 100 years of service to the community. I am passionate about this work and eager to start. You will soon see me out in the region listening, learning and engaging stakeholders, donors, and community partners as we develop a pathway forward.”
