Director of Hamilton Co. Job & Family Services leaving to become United Way CEO

“Moira Weir has been a leader in her field and implemented programs in our community to stabilize families and protect our most vulnerable citizens. She has been innovative and strategic in addressing the increased needs in our community, especially as it relates to poverty and increased numbers of children entering the system due to the epidemic of addiction. Hamilton County will miss her leadership, but we look forward to working with her in her new capacity at the United Way," Denise Driehaus, President of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, said.