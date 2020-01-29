Doctors call online ‘protection kits’ overkill as coronavirus continues to spread

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, medical masks and “protection kits” are selling online, but doctors are calling them unnecessary.
With the nova coronavirus causing more than 100 deaths in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling travelers who have been preparing to go there to cancel their plans.
Two students at Miami University in Oxford, who recently traveled to China, could be infected. Test results are pending.
“I think that it’s very frightening," George Smulian, MD, Director of Infectious Diseases at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine said. "It’s an unknown virus. It’s a very fluid situation.”
However, Smulian adds there is no reason to panic.
“We have to be concerned,” Smulian said. "We have to be aware of it and prevent transmission and prevent cases, but the probability of person to person transmission occurring in the United States remains very low.”
On websites like eBay, there are currently dozens of “coronavirus protection kits” on sale, from complete hazmat kits to goggles or a pair of gloves.
In some places across the country, medical supply stores are dealing with mask shortages too.
Smulian believes “full-body protection” is overkill, and he says here in the U.S., people do not need to wear a mask.
“At this stage, that’s unnecessary. I think it’s part of the panic and the concern," he said.
Unless you are someone who has been to China recently, Smulian said the chances of you getting the virus are very low.
He believes there are actually bigger issues at play, like influenza.
“The number of deaths associated with influenza every year dwarfs any number of cases that we’ve seen, that we expect to see in the United States under these circumstances," Smulian said.
The coronavirus often spreads, health officials say, through coughing, sneezing and touching.
To keep yourself healthy, Smulian recommends washing your hands as often as possible with soap and water, and he says you should avoid touching your eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
He also suggests avoiding contact with anyone who is sick.
