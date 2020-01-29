Elevator issues cancel visitation at the Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Elevators placed out of service in the Justice Center have canceled visitation in the south building, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Neil said on Jan. 22, elevators 7 and 8 in the south building and elevator 3 in the north building were placed out of service for maintenance.
Due to short supply of available part for the repairs, they will remain out of service until the week of Feb. 3.
“The elevators in the Hamilton County Justice Center are original to the buildings, and have suffered from frequent malfunctions over the past few years,” Neil said.
According to Neil, the sheriff’s office is working with the Hamilton County Facilities Department on a plan to renovate the elevators.
