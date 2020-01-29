Fire crews respond to blaze at Pleasant Ridge home under renovation

PLEASANT RIDGE (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Pleasant Ridge home under renovation.
No one was hurt when flames broke out just before midnight in the 3000 block of Delmar Avenue, fire officials said.
A neighbor called 911 after spotting smoke coming from the home.
Fire crews said it appears the blaze began in the basement.
Because the home is under renovation, no one was home at the time.
A damage estimate and cause were not immediately available early Wednesday.
