600 students with flu closes Three Rivers Local School District Thursday, Friday

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - A rising number of staff and student absences related to the cold and flu is closing Three Rivers Local School District for two days.
The district will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 11.
Superintendent Craig Hockenberry said out of the nearly 2,400 people they have on campus, 600 students and 45 staff members are out with the flu.
“Although our goal is to protect as much instructional time as possible, we also need to do everything we can to ensure our students and staff are healthy and in the best environment to foster learning,” the district posted on their website.
The closure will allow the custodial staff adequate time to completely disinfect and sanitize the campus.
School officials said during this time, all after school activities will be canceled.
Staff and students will return to school on Monday, Feb. 3.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.