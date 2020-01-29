Gloomy weather continues with a short break late tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The January gloomies will continue early tomorrow with a few breaks in the cloud cover possible late in the day. A gradual warming trend begins Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday will reach the middle 40s and Saturday will be almost balmy and way warmer than normal with a highs in the low and middle 50s. The warming trend does not stop there! Monday look for many locations in the Tristate to have a high around 60°. Slightly cooler weather begins Monday but both Monday and Tuesday will still reach the 50s.