Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 16-ranked Butler come back to beat Georgetown 69-64. Baldwin assisted on Sean McDermott's go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left. Butler's leading scorer had 29 points in the second half and overtime Friday during a comeback against Marquette. McDermott scored 11 of his 25 points during the Bulldogs' 18-3 run early in the second half against Georgetown. Butler has won two consecutive games after dropping three in a row in Big East play. Center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) — Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making all 12 of his free throw attempts, and No. 25 Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue, 70-63 on Tuesday night. Purdue got within 64-61 with a half minute to go, but couldn't get any closer. Jahaad Proctor led Purdue with 19 points on while Trevion Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo spent the past year recovering from a serious knee injury. On Wednesday, he's coming back. The Indiana Pacers two-time All-Star expects to make his season debut against the Chicago Bulls. Coach Nate McMillan says the Pacers will limit Oladipo's minutes initially and his playing time will increase after the All-Star break. He's the NBA's second big star to return in the last week. Zion Williamson played in his first NBA game with the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and the No. 20 Indiana women beat Minnesota 65-52. Jaelynn Penn added 15 points and Ali Patberg had 11 with six rebounds and three assists for the Hoosiers (16-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who trailed 14-11 after the first quarter but pulled ahead for good on a 12-2 run in which Berger scored eight points to lead 27-23 at halftime.