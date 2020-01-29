Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 14 in the hyped rookie's NBA road debut as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111. Williamson played 30 minutes in his fourth game and added nine rebounds. The No. 1 overall draft pick didn't do anything spectacular but that hardly mattered to the Pelicans. They're happy just to have him healthy and on the floor after he was sidelined following knee surgery. Jrue Holiday scored 28 and Brandon Ingram 24 for the Pelicans. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. had 21. Cleveland has lost eight of nine.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos gives the Cincinnati Reds another dependable hitter that they think will put them back in contention. He's also going to be playing in one of his most comfortable ballparks. Castellanos has three homers in 17 at-bats at Great American Ball Park. He was introduced Tuesday and said he's felt comfortable there every time he's been to the plate. The Reds have spent $164 million in four offseason deals to try to become a contender in the NL Central again. Castellanos got a $64 million, four-year deal.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrew Berry is back with the Cleveland Browns. The team named Berry its general manager on Tuesday. He spent three seasons with Cleveland from 2016 to 2018 before joining Philadelphia's front office. Just 32, Berry is the NFL's youngest GM and the second African American in the league holding that position. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are counting on Berry to align closely with new coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski was hired earlier this month. Berry returns to a different Cleveland team from the one he left as the Browns' roster has been stockpiled with talent.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a season-high 28 points, and Cincinnati led the whole way during a 65-43 victory over SMU. Cincinnati has won seven in a row over the Mustangs. Cumberland led the way with 15 points in the first half. He finished 9 of 13 from the field and had team highs with nine rebounds and four assists. SMU had a three-game winning streak snapped. Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Mustangs, who were coming off a 74-70 win at then-No. 20 Memphis on Saturday.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Troy Simons scored 21 points with four assists and four steals and Kent State rallied from 21 points down to beat Toledo 83-70 for a season sweep of the Rockets. Antonio Williams scored 21 points with four assists and four steals for the Golden Flashes (15-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), who ended the first half with a 16-0 run but trailed 35-32 at halftime. Philip Whittington's go-ahead layup put Kent State up 50-46 with 12:16 left to play and sparked a 14-3 run capped by Antonio Williams' layup for a 58-49 lead and the Golden Flashes held on. Luke Knapke scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and three assists and Willie Jackson scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Rockets (11-10, 3-5). Marreon Jackson had 25 points and seven assists.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points and Bowling Green beat Ball State 67-61 to win its seventh straight, it's longest Mid-American Conference win streak in 40 years. Justin Turner scored 20 points and Daeqwon Plowden added seven and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Falcons (16-5, 7-1), who seized control with a 12-0 second-half run and held on. Dylan Frye made six assists. Tahjai Teague scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points for the Cardinals (11-9, 4-3). Jarron Coleman had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.