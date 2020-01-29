Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY BUDGET-GOVERNOR
Beshear backs spending increases for education, health care
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed spending increases for public education from kindergarten through college and for health care in his first budget plan. Beshear's proposal avoids spending cuts and counts on limited new revenues from taxes on cigarettes and sports betting. The Democratic governor unveiled his budget in a speech Tuesday evening to the Republican-led legislature. Beshear proposed a $2,000 pay raise for every public school teacher. He calls for a 1% increase in the funding formula for public K-12 schools. Beshear's plan fully funds the state's Medicaid program, including the Medicaid expansion started when his father was governor.
POLICE SHOOTING-CHASE-KENTUCKY
Fleeing driver fatally shot near deadly Kentucky crash site
DORTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they fatally shot the driver of a vehicle fleeing from authorities and heading toward a separate fatal crash scene. State police were at the scene of a fatal crash in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning when they were notified of a fleeing vehicle heading in their direction. Troopers went to pursue the vehicle in order to protect the scene of the crash. Police say the driver was heading straight toward first responders and troopers shot at the vehicle. The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name wasn't immediately released and no one else was in the vehicle with them.
CHILD DEATH-ARREST
Man charged in death, sexual assault of girl, 3, in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested a man in the 2018 death and sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl.Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says officers on Monday charged 33-year-old Andrew Charles Buster Jr., with murder and sodomy. A police statement says officers in December 2018 responded to an apartment where the girl was found unresponsive. She died at a hospital four days later. The statement says the girl was under Buster's care while her mother was at work. Buster is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.
MURDER FOR HIRE
Imam pleads guilty in kidnapping, money laundering plot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Islamic leader accused of involvement in a murder for hire plot pleaded guilty Monday to some of the charges against him. Court records obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader show Mahmoud Shaker Shalash entered guilty pleas in federal court to conspiring to kidnap someone and two counts of money laundering. The Islamic Center of Lexington's former imam was accused in May 2019 of trying to hire a hit man to kill a person who owed him money, but that count was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. While Shalash could've faced life in prison, the plea agreement recommends he serve just over four years and pay $20,000.
CRAYFISH HABITAT
Federal agency would protect coalfields habitat for crayfish
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal agency has proposed designating habitat areas for two protected crayfish species in the coalfields of Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. The proposal announced Monday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would protect 362 stream miles for the Big Sandy crayfish and 83 miles for the Guyandotte River crayfish. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the Guyandotte River crayfish is now only found in two streams in Wyoming County, West Virginia. The Big Sandy crayfish is found in the upper Big Sandy watershed. An environmental group says coal mining operations have harmed the crayfish.
VETERANS HOME
Kentucky House OKs $2.5M for veterans nursing home
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has voted unanimously to approve $2.5 million for design and preliminary work for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. Lawmakers said the funding would be in addition to the $10.5 million in state bond funding allocated by the 2017 General Assembly. The proposed 90-bed facility would be the first veterans' nursing home in south-central Kentucky and the fifth statewide. The bill now goes to the Senate.