Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Police say no clues to woman's disappearance Christmas Day
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they don't have any new leads in the search for an Ohio woman who hasn't been seen since walking away from a family gathering on Christmas Day. Relatives say 26-year-old Parris Hopson left her grandparents' house in Massillon in northeastern Ohio on Dec. 25 saying she needed to clear her head. Family members say the woman, who lives in Columbus, left her cell phone behind. Massillon Police Det. Jason Gohlike tells The Independent that officials will continue to follow new leads if they get any. He says there's no reason to suspect foul play.
High number of flu cases closes entire Ohio school district
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school system plans to reopen Tuesday after a high number of flu cases canceled classes for the district. The Zane Trace Local district is in Ross County in southern Ohio. Superintendent Jerry Mowery says close to one in four students was sick, and staff were also feeling ill. Mowery tells The Chillicothe Gazette the district canceled all classes and activities on Monday. The Ohio Department of Health reported 566 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state the week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Flu has also shut down other schools this year.
Police say 15-year-old boy killed while playing video game
PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio teen was fatally shot after another teen pointed a gun laser in his eyes to distract him during a video game, and the gun went off. A complaint filed in juvenile court in Licking County in central Ohio Monday charged a 15-year-old boy with a juvenile count of reckless homicide. The complaint said the boys routinely “mess around with guns and pull the trigger.” Police say an investigation continues and they aren't ready to say yet whether it was an accident. The 15-year-old victim was found dead at the scene early Sunday.
Medical board complaint filed against Ohio State president
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the men alleging sexual abuse by now-dead Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss says he has filed two related complaints with the State Medical Board of Ohio. Steve Snyder-Hill says one complaint alleges university President Michael Drake, an ophthalmologist, violated professional ethics and that his school broke laws about sharing public records. Snyder-Hill says his other complaint alleges that former student health director Ted Grace mishandled a complaint about misbehavior by Strauss in 1995. Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Ohio State and Grace. Because of confidentiality rules, the medical board won't confirm or comment on complaints unless they result in disciplinary action.
Thurman Munson's widow finds pain in Kobe Bryant's death
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The widow of Thurman Munson, the New York Yankees catcher killed in 1979 while flying his plane in Ohio, has spoken out about the similar death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Canton Repository reports Diana Munson was in the Plain Township home she shared with her late husband when she received the news that Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant had died Sunday. Like with Munson’s death, Bryant’s death prompted a nationwide outpouring of sadness and disbelief from fans and fellow players. Diana Munson said the response to her husband's tragic death helped her get through it.
Historians: Sobibor death camp photos may feature Demjanjuk
BERLIN (AP) — Historians have presented a collection of photos kept by the deputy commander of the Nazis' Sobibor death camp which they say appears to include images of John Demjanjuk, the retired Ohio auto worker who was tried in Germany for his alleged time as a Sobibor guard. The collection unveiled Tuesday at Berlin's Topography of Terror museum comprises 361 photos as well as written documents illustrating Johann Niemann's career. Niemann was the deputy commander of Sobibor from September 1942 until he was killed in an Oct. 14, 1943 uprising by Jewish inmates. The collection is being handed over to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Homeowners tear down chimney where teenager was found dead
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The owners of a vacant home have taken down a chimney where an Ohio teenager was found dead after a three-week search. Authorities said Monday that the chimney was removed out of respect for the boy's parents who live across the street. Police in Port Clinton found 14-year-old Harley Dilly's body two weeks ago. Investigators believe he got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident. It's not clear why Harley was getting in the house or why he decided not to go home in late December on the day he was last seen leaving for school.
Police ID armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified an armed man they say was fatally shot by an officer after an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Ohio. Columbus police said Monday that the robbery suspect shot behind a Bob Evans restaurant Saturday was 34-year-old Joshua James Brown. Police say Brown was wearing a hockey-type mask when he entered the restaurant around 7:45 a.m. and demanded that the manager open a safe. Officers say the suspect fled without the money after the manager failed to open the safe. Police say Brown was shot in a confrontation with officers behind the restaurant and died later at a hospital.
Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general has approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage. The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025. The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour. Attorney General David Yost on Monday said the initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal. Yost also determined the petition's 1,000 signatures were valid. The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board for further consideration. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.
Federal, state attorneys want extension of fentanyl order
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. attorney in Tennessee is joining other federal and state attorneys who are urging Congress to extend an order that criminalizes the dangerous opioid fentanyl and related substances. D. Michael Dunavant is the U.S. attorney for West Tennessee based in Memphis. He said in a statement Tuesday that law enforcement would lose an important tool for fighting illegal fentanyl distribution if the order is not extended or made permanent. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered much more dangerous than heroin or methamphetamine. In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued an order making fentanyl-related substances illegal. It expires Feb. 6.