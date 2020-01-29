LCNB: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.
The bank, based in Lebanon, Ohio, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.
The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.9 million, topping Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $18.9 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.8 million.
LCNB shares have decreased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.66, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.
