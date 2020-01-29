Man arrested in Blue Ash for trafficking fentanyl

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested during a search warrant in Blue Ash on Wednesday morning for trafficking fentanyl.
During the early morning hours, Blue Ash Police Community Impact Unit Detectives, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Police Association SWAT Team, served a narcotics search warrant in the 49Hundred apartment complex on Hunt Road.
Police said 29-year-old Justin Johnson was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for trafficking in fentanyl.
A female was also arrested, they said.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
