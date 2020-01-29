Mother, children struck by vehicle in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - A mother and two of her three children were struck by a vehicle while they were in a crosswalk early Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools.
Cincinnati police said they responded to investigate a report of a parent and child struck at Prosperity Place and Ferguson Road just before 7:30 a.m.
Police said it appears the injuries are non-life threatening.
The children attend Covedale Elementary School, according to Fran Russ, Cincinnati Public Schools’ spokeswoman.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped after the incident and remained at the scene, she said.
FOX19 NOW is checking with Cincinnati police for more details and to see if anyone was cited.
Last year, Cincinnati Public Schools adopted a nationwide pedestrian-safety plan to help reduce child-safety related injuries.
At least 13 students were hit by cars during the 2018 to 2019 school year, says the CPS Public Affairs Department.
One Western Hills High School student, 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez, was killed in September 2018 while trying to catch the bus to school.
There have been no arrests in connection with her death.
On average, nearly one pedestrian is hit by a car every day in the City of Cincinnati, CPS has said.
