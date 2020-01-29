Police release sketch of man accused of grabbing teens in North College Hill

Story below was first published on Dec. 4, 2019
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have released a sketch of a man they say is wanted in connection with four assaults in North College Hill between October 2019 and December 2019.
They say the man weighs about 200 pounds, is 5′8″ - 5′10″, and last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black Chuck Taylor-type shoes.
Police say he “inappropriately touched” teen girls several times as they walked between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of west Galbraith Road.
At least one of the victims says she was assaulted on her way to school.
The first assault and second assault were reportedly similar although in the second police say the suspect grabbed the girl’s rear-end and chest.
Police say they have increased their presence in the area.
In response to the assaults, the North College Hill School District sent a letter to parents warning them to have their kids walk in groups, not take shortcuts in areas with little foot traffic, and be on the lookout for suspicious-looking people.
