Reds’ Eugenio Suarez has right shoulder surgery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds say third baseman Eugenio Suarez had surgery Tuesday to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder from an injury he suffered recently in a swimming pool.
The Reds say Suarez’s physical activity will be limited at the beginning of spring training.
The team anticipates he will be ready to play toward the beginning of the regular season.
Suarez was signed to a 7-year contract extension in March 2018.
He will be with the Reds through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.
