Scotts: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.28. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.
The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $365.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.7 million.
Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.
Scotts shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57% in the last 12 months.
