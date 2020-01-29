Woman killed in Union, Kentucky house fire identified

BOONE COUNTY, Ky (FOX19) - A woman killed in a house fire in Union, Kentucky last Tuesday has been identified.
The Boone County Coroner says Linda Jean Anderson, 59, of Caitin Drive died in the fire.
The cause of her death is still pending.
Anderson’s body was recovered three days after the fire.
“She was in the basement below the master bedroom,” Chief Michael Morgan of the Union Fire Department said.
The fire, which broke out around 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 21 destroyed the $500,000 home in the Triple Crown neighborhood.
A private fire investigator from the insurance agency covering the home has been brought in to help the fire department determine how the fire started.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.