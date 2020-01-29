Warming up by the weekend

We do begin a gradual warming trend Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer in the mid 40s. A weak front will move through Saturday night but dissipates as it moves east. There is a chance for light rain Saturday afternoon and evening, and even a light mix Saturday night. Sunday afternoon will feature clearing skies and warm weather with a high near 50. Monday is even warmer with rain late evening and a high of 55.