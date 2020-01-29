Woman found guilty of reckless homicide for crash that killed mother, 8-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Campbell County jury found a woman guilty Tuesday of two charges of reckless homicide for a 2016 head-on crash that killed a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.
Tammy Feinauer, 39, of Crittenden pleaded guilty to the charges in July, but the judge in her case rejected her plea two months later.
The crash of March 3, 2016 saw Desirae Hensley, 30, of Alexandria and her daughter, Jakyra Cundiff, killed when Feinauer crossed the center line of Alexandria Pike in Cold Springs, police said at the time.
Feinauer was indicted on two felony counts of negligent vehicular homicide in November 2016. She pleaded not guilty to those charges at the time and posted a $20,000 bond to remain free while the case went through the court.
Feinauer faces up to five years in prison.
