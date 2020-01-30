Are the winter blues worse this year? An expert weighs in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Have you had a serious case of the winter blues this season? You’re not alone.
It’s been cloudy, wet and downright dreary. Do we all need to go to the sunshine state to feel better?
“Absolutely!” Ed Connor, PsyD, jokes speaking about heading south for the winter.
It’s not a bad idea. The Super Bowl is in Miami Sunday after all. And in Ohio, we’re expecting rain around here for the sixth consecutive weekend.
“It’s interesting that a lot of people go south this time of year for this very reason,” Connor said. “But it is the light that helps us, and also people tend to isolate.”
Seasonal affective disorder is quite common this time of year, but especially with our recent weather. SAD is a form of depression and should be treated by a professional.
“I feel like all of us, in our practice here at least, have seen more depression this winter for various reasons,” Connor explained. “One of which though is it’s been a dark, dreary winter.”
You may also be sleepy lately. That’s common too because your body is producing more Melatonin due to the lack of light. Melatonin helps our bodies fall asleep.
One thing you should avoid is eating more carbohydrates to give you energy and stay awake. Dr. Connor says that’s a catch-22.
“Get their energy levels up by eating more carbohydrates and then there is a weight gain and they feel depressed because they gained weight," Connor explained.
However, there are some things we can all do to ward off the winter blues.
Exercise, taking Vitamin D and making plans with friends are all beneficial.
In some extreme cases, light therapy may be prescribed. But Connor warns, that should only be done with the guidance of a professional.
