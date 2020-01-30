Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals named Dan Pitcher as their new quarterbacks coach on Thursday after Alex Van Pelt left the team.
Van Pelt was hired to be the Browns new offensive coordinator, according to several reports.
Pitcher, 33-years-old, has been with the Bengals as an assistant on the offense since 2016.
“I am excited to promote Dan to quarterbacks coach,” said Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor. “Dan is a rising star who has demonstrated that he has a bright future as he continues to take on more responsibility. Dan’s background as a successful college quarterback, along with his experience coaching wide receivers and helping Alex in the quarterback room will allow him to bring great value to that position.”
Pitcher will take on a big responsibility with the Bengals expected to draft Heisman quarterback and national champion Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.
