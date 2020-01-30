Bruce Willis filming new movie in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Thursday, Film Cincinnati announced a major motion picture starring Bruce Willis has begun filming in the Queen City.
The move, “Open Source”, is also starring Jessie Metcalf, Natalie Eva Marie and Lala Kent. It will be directed by Matt Eskandari.
According to Film Cincinnati, shooting began Monday for the film.
“We love shooting in Cincinnati,” Producer Randall Emmett said in a news release. “The city is so welcoming and the film office is one of the best in the country.”
Film Cincinnati has not said where shooting in the city will be taking place.
