Check your ticket! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 30, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 8:02 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Check your Powerball ticket: A $1 million winner was sold in Ohio, according to Powerball’s website.

The winning numbers for the $396.9 million jackpot are 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball 2. The Powerplay was 2X.

The jackpot ticket was reportedly sold at a 7-Eleven store in Bonita Springs in southwest Florida.

The winner will have the option to take a cash payment of $274.6 million. It’s the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever.

Players in Florida and Virginia also matched the first five numbers.

