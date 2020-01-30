Crews on scene of Clermont County house fire

UNION TWP., CLERMONT COUNTY (FOX19) - Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Union Township.
Flames broke out at the residence in the 700 block of Loda Drive just before 5:30 a.m. dispatchers tell us.
The homeowner’s son called 911 to report it, they said.
No injuries were reported, and all residents were safely evacuated when fire crews arrived, according to dispatch.
