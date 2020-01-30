1 dog killed, 1 rescued in Northbrook home fire

COLERAIN, Ohio (FOX19) - One dog was killed and another was rescued after a fire broke out a Northbrook home Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 3400 block of Niagara Street near Springdale Road around 8 p.m. and found smoke pouring out and flames coming from the rear of the residence.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.
Firefighters found no occupants at home.
However, the search found one dog that was rescued from the blaze and revived given oxygen at the scene for smoke inhalation.
A second dog that was inside died in the fire, officials said.
The damage to the home is estimated at $30,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.