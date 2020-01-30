Family of mother and daughter killed in 2016 crash speak out after driver convicted

CAMPBELL COUNTY (FOX19) - Nearly four years ago, two lives were cut short when authorities say Tammy Feinauer crossed the center line of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring and hit the vehicle Desirae Hensley was driving killing her and her 8-year-old daughter Jakyra Cundiff.
On Tuesday, a guilty verdict was reached in the trial for Feinauer.
Now, the family is speaking out.
“Time has not helped a whole lot," said Jenny Mcbride, Hensley’s mother and Jakrya’s grandmother.
"The closure that we received yesterday was helpful. I think that will help us to heal and feel that it was kind of validated and that we can start moving forward.”
Mcbride says it feels like it “kept getting put off and put off" when referring to the court process.
Now, she says she and the family are hoping to try and move forward, but that has been difficult.
“It did make it a lot harder, because until we were done having to relieve those details we couldn’t really move forward and have the happy memories," Mcbride said.
Mcbride described her daughter Desirae as very giving and loving. She was a cosmetologist.
“She just liked to make people feel better about themselves," Mcbride said.
Mcbride described her granddaughter as bubbly and “go, go, go, friends all over,” she said.
"She liked to sing and dance and just be silly.”
Mcbride has been relying on her faith to help get her through.
Since their passing, she says last year she was invited to what would’ve been her granddaughter’s fifth grade graduation.
A rose was on the empty chair to honor the little girl.
A memorial bench now sits at Alexandria Park, which was one of her daughter's favorite places to hangout.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the jury recommended a four-year prison sentence for Feinauer.
The maximum would have been 10 years.
Sentencing for Feinauer is scheduled for Feb. 25.
