Former Princeton wrestling coach, security monitor charged with sexual assaults on 4 students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former employee with the Princeton City School District has been indicted on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
According to the indictment, between 2014 and 2018 Lamont Baldwin "purposely had sexual contact with a person who was not his spouse at the time, and was less that thirteen years of age.”
Baldwin, 55, was employed as a security monitor for the Princeton School District and assigned to the middle and high school from April 15, 1996 until his termination on Nov. 18, 2019.
As a security monitor, his responsibilities included monitoring the hallways, cafeteria and arrival and dismissal of students. He would also be expected to assist with other student matters, such as breaking up fights, if needed.
According to Deters, for a short period of time, Baldwin also served as a middle school wrestling coach.
He is now charged with sexual assaults on four different male students that occurred both in the school and off school grounds, Deters said.
The Sharonville Police Department began an investigation in October 2019.
“These cases are disturbing and I will never understand people who sexually abuse children,” Deters said.
Parents expect that school is a safe place and school employees betraying that trust hurt not just the victim but the entire family, school system and community. We take these cases seriously and want to make sure that dangerous people are not in contact with our children.”
Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said Baldwin was immediately placed on administrative leave after students reported the incidents to school officials.
If convicted on all charges, he faces the possibility of over 50 years in prison.
No additional details were released.
