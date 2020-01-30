Friday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A light, wet mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and wet snow will arrive for the morning commute. With temperatures at or warmer than freezing it looks like a wet situation with only a few isolated icy patches. Most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground.
The precipitation will arrive in the western half of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by 7AM and move east. By 8:30AM the entire viewing area will see precipitation but in most reras roads will be only wet.
By noon temperatures will be in the 40s and only rain will be falling. The rain comes to and end by mid evening.
