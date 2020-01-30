GRAPHIC: Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who left dog in cage to die

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for help locating someone who abandoned a dog in Liberty Township, according to a Facebook post created Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies reportedly found the dog in the rear parking lot of an abandoned business in the 4300 block of Hamilton Middletown Road.
The dog was found in an enclosed black wire cage with a plastic pan underneath, the post says. It was dead when deputies arrived.
The sheriff’s office describes the dog as a black Cane Corso with white on its chest. It was reportedly wearing a red collar.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Kurt Merbs with the dog warden at 513.785.6542.
