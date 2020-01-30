Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns continue to reconfigure their front office. A person familiar with the decisions tells The Associated Press the team has parted ways with assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith. Wolf and Highsmith spent two seasons with the Browns. They're gone along with college scouting director Steve Malin, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves have not been announced. The major shakeup comes one day after the official hiring of general manager Andrew Berry. The 32-year-old Berry is the NFL's youngest GM.