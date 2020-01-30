Indiana looks to sweep Ohio State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson has averaged 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10.4 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14 points and 7.9 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 40.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He's also made 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.