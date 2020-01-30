Landlord creates GoFundMe for couple reeling after rental house goes up in flames

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton couple is asking for help after a blaze broke out in the home they were renting.
Right now the couple says they are staying at a rental hotel, but they only have enough money to stay for a week. Both describe the experience as traumatic.
“We literally lost everything,” says Stephanie Sexton.
It was Sexton who noticed a spark under the burner of her stove while she was cooking a meal earlier this week.
“Grease spilled onto my arm and hand,” she explained, “and then it just kind of exploded.”
Sexton now has second- and third-degree burns.
The fire reportedly spread from there, first to the rest of the kitchen, then to the rest of the house.
“I was freaking out,” she said. “I was a mess. I was crying. I just couldn’t believe it.”
Allen Tucker is Sexton’s fiancée. They lived in the house together.
“Everything in there was gone when I got here,” he recalled. “It was a blazing fire.”
The outside of the house appears to have sustained minimal damage, but fire inspectors reportedly told the landlord the house could be a total loss.
All the more impressive that the landlord reached out to the community over Facebook asking for help for the couple. She also created this GoFundMe page.
It’s needed. Sexton says she and Tucker were able to get out of the house with just the clothes on their back.
“We had a few things in our car, but that’s it,” she said. “Everything... everything is gone.”
