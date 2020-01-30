Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Changes debated for Ohio's EdChoice school voucher program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just days before the application window opens for Ohio's biggest school voucher program, lawmakers are considering changing eligibility guidelines to avoid a spike in qualifying locations. EdChoice is supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Public school officials complained that expanded eligibility would funnel away more state money and that even some high-performing schools were qualifying. The Republican-led Senate approved a proposal to instead shrink the list of eligible locations while expanding for income-based scholarships. But the House rejected that proposal Wednesday, leaving a committee of lawmakers from both chambers trying to work toward an agreement.
LAKE ERIE ALGAE
Ohio's toxic algae plan could give other states a blueprint
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is rolling out a new strategy to save Lake Erie from the toxic algae that overwhelms it in the summer. Beginning in February, the state will start offering financial incentives to farmers who adopt new agriculture practices. The incentives are designed to reduce farm runoff that feeds the algae in the lake. Ohio’s approach is being watched closely by states around the U.S. that are struggling with an increasing number of algae outbreaks in lakes and rivers. Some environmental groups are skeptical about whether it will work because the plan relies on voluntary cooperation and not tougher rules on farmers.
MARIJUANA POSSESSION-CLEVELAND
Council OKs cutting low-level marijuana possession penalties
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland City Council has approved legislation that would eliminate fines and jail time for low-level marijuana possession. The council voted 15-2 this week in favor of the legislation that would mean no fines or jail time for possession of up to 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of marijuana. The ordinance requires the mayor's approval. Under the legislation, those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession would not be required to report it on an employment application. The charge would not appear on their criminal record. Several other Ohio cities have already reduced or eliminated penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.
MISSING TEEN SEARCH
Reward money to pay for boys funeral, donation to nonprofit
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has announced that over $20,000 that was donated to find a missing boy will instead be used to cover funeral expenses with the remaining amount donated to a nonprofit. WEWS-TV reports that the Port Clinton Police Department announced Wednesday it will cover the funeral expenses for 14-year-old Harley Dilly and donate over $10,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20 and was found in January inside a chimney across the street from his parents home. Authorities say they believe Dilly climbed onto the roof and suffocated in the chimney.
COLLEGE TUITION-PHILANTHROPIST
Philanthropist promises free college tuition to senior class
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A philanthropist has announced he will pay for the college education of a graduating class of high school seniors in Ohio. Pete Kadens, an Ottawa Hills native who now lives in Chicago, pledged Wednesday to pay college tuition, room, board and fees for graduating seniors from Scott High School in Toledo. Kadens also said he would provide funding to send one parent or guardian of each student to college for free. Kadens retired as the CEO of national cannabis company Green Thumb Industries at the age of 40 to pursue philanthropic pursuits.
AP-US-KOBE-BRYANT-THURMAN-MUNSON
Thurman Munson's widow finds pain in Kobe Bryant's death
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The widow of Thurman Munson, the New York Yankees catcher killed in 1979 while flying his plane in Ohio, has spoken out about the similar death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Canton Repository reports Diana Munson was in the Plain Township home she shared with her late husband when she received the news that Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant had died Sunday. Like with Munson’s death, Bryant’s death prompted a nationwide outpouring of sadness and disbelief from fans and fellow players. Diana Munson said the response to her husband's tragic death helped her get through it.
POLICE SHOOTING-KENTUCKY
Police return fire during vehicle pursuit, wound driver
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — Police say Ohio officers have shot and wounded a suspect during a vehicle pursuit that ended in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say the pursuit began in Scioto County, Ohio, when officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled. Police say shots were fired twice from the fleeing vehicle and Ohio officers returned fire as the pursuit on U.S. 23 crossed into Kentucky. The pursuit ended in Greenup County when officers performed an intervention maneuver. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody. The driver was wounded and taken to a hospital. A passenger was jailed on drug and gun charges.
2003 SLAYING
New trial ordered in 2003 slaying of state police informant
An appellate court has ordered a new trial for an Ohio man in the murder of a state police informant a decade and a half ago in western Pennsylvania. The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the Superior Court reversed the conviction of 43-year-old Michael Duncan in the 2003 murder of 45-year-old John Newman in the borough of California. The judges said Duncan's trial attorney had failed to question a key witness about an immunity deal he received. Defense attorney Stephen Paul said Duncan is “ecstatic that he has the opportunity to defend himself.” Proecutors haven’t indicated whether they plan to appeal.
WOMAN MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS
Police say no clues to woman's disappearance Christmas Day
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they don't have any new leads in the search for an Ohio woman who hasn't been seen since walking away from a family gathering on Christmas Day. Relatives say 26-year-old Parris Hopson left her grandparents' house in Massillon in northeastern Ohio on Dec. 25 saying she needed to clear her head. Family members say the woman, who lives in Columbus, left her cell phone behind. Massillon Police Det. Jason Gohlike tells The Independent that officials will continue to follow new leads if they get any. He says there's no reason to suspect foul play.
FLU CLOSES SCHOOL
High number of flu cases closes entire Ohio school district
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school system plans to reopen Tuesday after a high number of flu cases canceled classes for the district. The Zane Trace Local district is in Ross County in southern Ohio. Superintendent Jerry Mowery says close to one in four students was sick, and staff were also feeling ill. Mowery tells The Chillicothe Gazette the district canceled all classes and activities on Monday. The Ohio Department of Health reported 566 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state the week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Flu has also shut down other schools this year.