Life-changer: Donor pledges to pay for college tuition of seniors at Ohio school

TOLEDO, Ohio (FOX19) - Philanthropist Pete Kadens surprised students at School High School with a life-changing announcement on Wednesday.
Kadens pledged the students with free tuition, room and board, and books and fees.
And - that’s not all. He also pledged their parent or guardian can have also have their college tuition paid for in full.
They can attend a university, college, trade school or post-secondary education for up to 4.5 years.
“@TPSProud is so thankful today that Toledo-area native Pete Kadens is committed to changing the lives of @scottpride2400 ′s seniors and their families,” Toledo Public Schools tweeted on Wednesday.
According to WTVG, the pledge is part of Kadens’ new H.O.P.E. Toledo initiative, a philanthropic program that urges members of the community to donate to help send more students to college.
H.O.P.E. is hoping to raise $100,000,000 in the future to be able to send students debt free to school.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.