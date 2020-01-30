Mansfield police find 6-year-old boy that vanished for over a day with his uncle, who is a sex offender

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police said a missing 6-year-old boy and his 44-year-old uncle have been found safe Thursday after disappearing together on Wednesday morning.
Timothy Lee Whitt picked up his nephew, Zane Clay, around 9 a.m. Wednesday from his Pleasant Avenue home.
According to police, Clay’s mom said Whitt, a registered sex offender, has picked up the boy many times in the past, but she became concerned when they did not return on Wednesday night.
Whitt does not own a vehicle or have a regular address, police said.
More than 180 homes in the Mansfield area were checked during the search, which involved local and federal law enforcement agencies.
The two were eventually found walking on Luther Place before noon on Thursday. The uncle said he was walking Clay home at the time to his mother.
Whitt was arrested on a felony warrant after being located by police.
Police did not say where the two spent their time together between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.