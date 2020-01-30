Millennium Hotel holding liquidation sale beginning Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Everything must go - items inside the Millennium Hotel will go up for sale beginning on Friday.
The sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday at 150 W. Fifth St.
There will be a $2 admission at the door.
Items for sale include:
- 800 Samsung Flat Screen TV’s
- Commercial Kitchen Equipment
- 1000′s of Stack Chairs and Banquet Tables
- Commercial Laundry Equipment
- Office Furniture
- Architectural Fixtures
- Crystal Ballroom Chandeliers
- Grand Piano’s
- Carpet and Drapes
- Artwork
- Dance Flooring
- Walk-in Refrigeration
The sale will continue until the contents are sold out.
The sale hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center hotel is closed its doors on New Year’s Eve.
The Millennium Hotel Cincinnati on West Fifth Street is being acquired by the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.
The plan is to demolish the 872-room hotel and build a new one, possibly a Signia Hilton hotel, on top of the new wing of the convention center on the Millennium site.
Officials have projected the combined hotel and convention center expansion will cost between $400 million and $500 million.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.