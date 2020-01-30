Potential lawsuits threaten millions of Kentucky taxpayer dollars

Then there are cases where judgments have already been made but not paid. One example is the case won by LMPD Officer Jill Hume. Hume alleged the department failed to protect her against another officer who she claimed stalked her and sent her sexually explicit pictures without her consent. Hume won $1.2 million. The city is appealing her case. Another example is the lawsuit filed by Tiffany Washington for a wrongful arrest. The jury recently awarded $2.25 million. That case also includes an additional nine plaintiffs whose cases haven't started yet.