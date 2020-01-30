Rain, snow mix possible by Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -I’ll look at mostly cloudy skies for your Thursday at tad warmer with temperatures near 42 during the afternoon.
A week disturbance will push through the area Friday into Saturday it could bring us scattered showers and even a snow mix Friday morning and a few scattered showers on Saturday afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Roads on Friday morning will generally be wet as you start your morning.
Both days with a little precipitation early in the morning or late evening I would not rule out a few snowflakes.
Then we are dry and looking great Sunday at 50 and upper 50s by your Monday before more rain a drop in temperatures next week.
