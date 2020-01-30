Rain, snow mix possible by Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news 50 degree weather and sunshine will be on the way by Sunday until then more clouds.
I’ll look at mostly cloudy skies for your Thursday at tad warmer with temperatures near 42 during the afternoon.
A week disturbance will push through the area Friday into Saturday it could bring us scattered showers and even a snow mix Friday morning and a few scattered showers on Saturday afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s.
Both days with a little precipitation early in the morning or late evening I would not rule out a few snowflakes.
Then we are dry and looking great Sunday at 50 and upper 50s by your Monday before more rain a drop in temperatures next week.
