Report: Reds sign free agent reliever Pedro Strop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds made another splash in free agency on Thursday when they signed veteran reliever Pedro Strop, according to FOX19 NOW media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Strop spent the last seven seasons in Chicago with the Cubs. Strop played a major part in the Reds and Cubs brawl last season when he threw a fastball behind Yasiel Puig, which then led to a scuffle between both sides.
Strop posted a career-high 4.97 ERA in 50 appearances last season. The Reds are likely hoping that was just a dip after Strop posted a 2.26 ERA in 2018.
The Reds have now added five free agent signings this offseason including Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, Nick Castellanos, Wade Miley and Strop.
