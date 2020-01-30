Sherwin-Williams: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $248.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.66. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $4.27 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.40 per share.
The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.54 billion, or $16.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.9 billion.
Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.70 to $23.50 per share.
Sherwin-Williams shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.
