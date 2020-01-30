Smitherman stymied as city solicitor’s office answers questions in ‘Gang of Five’ saga

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman has some new clarity on the hurdles he faces as he seeks to compel several other councilmembers to repay the city for fines and fees incurred in a civil suit against them.
The civil suit arose last year after five members of council—P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Tamaya Dennard—exchanged private texts and emails about city business, a violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.
The suit was brought by Mark Miller of COAST, a conservative political group.
In March 2019 the councilmembers settled the suit, admitting to the violation.
The settlement for the lawsuit cost the city more than $170,000, of which $11,000 comprised statutory fines:
- $1,000 in fines, split five ways, were assessed to the councilmembers for violating the Open Meetings Act;
- A $10,000 fine was assessed to councilmember Young for deleting text messages.
The rest of the dollar sum comprises attorney’s fees and services provided during discovery.
The breakdown is as follows:
- $17,080 in fees to Taft law firm for representing the city;
- $43,172 in fees to Dinsmore law firm for representing the councilmembers;
- $90,000 in fees to the law firm of Christopher Finney and Brian Shrive for representing the petitioner who brought the suit;
- $11,708 to Binary Intelligence for expert services provided during discovery.
That breakdown is according to the City Solicitor’s office, who responded Wednesday to a series of questions asked by Smitherman in his quest to get the five councilmembers to repay the city that $172,961.
That breakdown does not include 409 hours worked on the suit by the solicitor’s office, which is “legally required under state law to defend city employees” in instances like these.
Smitherman’s questions center around several city council votes.
In September 2018, council approved separate ordinances to spend $150,000 of city money for outside attorneys to defend the five councilmembers and the city in the suit. None of the five councilmembers abstained from the votes, and all five voted to support each ordinance.
One of Smitherman’s questions asks if the city solicitor’s office will write the Ohio ethics commission to ask if the vote to spend city money defending the councilmembers was ethical.
The solicitor’s office responded that the OEC has already looked at the vote and determined no ethics violation occurred, its rationale being the councilmembers were acting in their official capacities and had no personal liability at stake in the suit.
“Councilmembers had no personal, financial stake in the passage or non-passage of the council ordinance,” the solicitor’s office explained. “As a result, there was no conflict of interest.”
But what about where the councilmembers do have a “personal, financial stake in the passage or non-passage” of an ordinance?
The issue is currently at play, as Smitherman has tried to bring a motion to council for a vote that would compel the five councilmembers to repay the city for costs incurred in the civil suit.
The problem? The OEC issued an opinion that the five councilmembers can’t vote for or against it, as they have a personal stake in the motion’s outcome.
“Councilmembers cannot vote on legislation from which they would obtain a personal benefit or avoid a personal harm,” the solicitor’s office said.
Moreover, because the city’s charter requires a quorum for every vote, and because one cannot be achieved if five of nine councilmembers are barred therefrom, no vote on Smitherman’s motion can occur.
This puts Smitherman’s quest in a bizarre double-bind, and the city, according to him, in a “constitutional crisis.”
It is unclear if there are any other ways Smitherman can move forward—and if there are, whether he will pursue them.
Also unclear is whether the state auditor’s office plans to issue findings for recovery against the five councilmembers in connection with an ongoing audit of the city.
Meanwhile, a special prosecutor continues to investigate whether the five councilmembers should be criminally charged with a misdemeanor, dereliction of duty, in the case.
