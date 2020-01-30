Stevens leads No. 24 Penn State over Indiana

The teams traded baskets with lots of misses in the first half. Penn State made just 11 of 32 field goals in the first half while Indiana went 10-for-29. Despite their shooting struggles, the Hoosiers led most of the way but never by more than three. The Nittany Lions created their first momentum with a 6-0 run that put them up by four with 5:53 left, but their defense was suspect in the final minute.