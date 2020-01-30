VIDEO: Penguin chicks take first swim lessons at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The blue penguin chicks took a dip into their swim lessons at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Two penguin chicks were hatched in early January, the zoo says, one on Jan. 6, the other on Jan. 7.
The chicks will get daily sessions in the water to perfect their swimming skills - and according to the zoo, the chicks are doing well.
According to the zoo, they will be introduced to the rest of the colony within the next few weeks and visitors will be able to see them in the new little blue penguin habitat when Roo Valley opens this summer.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.