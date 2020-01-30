Woman, dog safe in Union Twp house fire

UNION TWP., CLERMONT COUNTY (FOX19) - A woman and her dog safely escaped a house fire in Clermont County Thursday morning, fire officials said.
Flames broke out at the residence in the 700 block of Loda Drive just before 5:30 a.m. dispatchers tell us.
The homeowner’s son called 911 to report it, they said.
The entire house was filled with black smoke when fire crews arrived on scene.
The fire was quickly knocked down.
The cause remains under investigation.
Fire officials said the homeowner could have prevented a lot of smoke damage from spreading from the bedroom to the rest of the home if she had shut her bedroom door as she left.
The situation, they said, is a good reminder to close doors when there is fire in a home.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.