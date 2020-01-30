31-year-old Covington man dead in fiery crash

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) -A 31-year-old man died in a fiery crash in northern Kentucky overnight, Kenton County police said.
It happened on Harris Pike near Oliver Road about 6:39 p.m. Wednesday.
Kenton County police say a preliminary investigation indicates Aaron Jasso-Perez was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo van east on Harris Pike when it exited the right side of the road for unknown reasons, police wrote in a news release early Thursday.
Shortly after, the van hit a utility pole, trapping him and starting a fire in the vehicle.
Police said efforts by officers and passerbys to suppress the fire and rescue Jasso-Perez were unsuccessful.
The fire was ultimately brought under control by the Independence Fire Department.
Jasso-Perez was found dead from his injuries.
He was the lone occupants of the vehicle.
This case remains under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Sgt. Aaron Schihl: 859-392-1993.
